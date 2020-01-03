Once again, Eagles overcome adversity to reach playoffs

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on Dec. 22 in Philadelphia.

 Michael Perez / Associated Press

After a postseason of away games in 2019, the Philadelphia Eagles will be back at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday afternoon as they take on the Seattle Seahawks. 

Luckily, those tailgating and attending the game can focus on the action on the field and not on staying dry. 

It will likely be dry for the 4:40 p.m. kickoff, and the duration of the day. Just hang on to your Eagles beanie. 

High temperatures, reached during the mid-afternoon, will be in the mid-40s, right around average for early January. Temperatures will slowly slide through the 40s under a mostly cloudy sky. There is a low risk of a snow flurry, but that will be all as the Eagles try to advance to the divisional round for the third year in a row. 

Sunday.JPG

Winds will be breezy out of the northwest before the game, sustained 15-20 mph with gusts around 30 mph. Combined with the temperature, it will feel like the 30s. However, once kickoff occurs, winds will slowly diminish. The Eagles will find it advantageous to kick into the south end zone. Expect winds around 10 mph for the game's end. 

floop-gfs-2020010312.sfcwind_mslp_mph_labeled.poac_ac.gif

Sustained winds and direction for Sunday, Jan. 5. 

