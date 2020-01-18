Saturday’s wintry mix is out of here, but after a brief warm-up Saturday night, strong northwesterly winds Sunday and Monday will blow back in cold air. That chilly January air will then stick around for much of the week.
A cold front will pass through the region by 5 a.m. Sunday. Temperatures will range from 35 to 40 degrees, with a few low 40s at the shore.
This likely will be as warm as we get during the day. A massive push of cold air will come from Canada, with sustained winds of 20-25 mph throughout the day. Gusts will be in the 35-45 mph range, highest at the shore. Watch for toppled-over garbage cans and vehicles swaying in the wind on roads.
A Code Blue alert, intended to assist municipalities in protecting vulnerable citizens durin…
So expect 35-40 degrees by noon, feeling like the 20s. We’ll stay around that range during the afternoon, despite the mix of sun and clouds expected. While unlikely, a snow shower cannot be ruled out.
While the strong winds will limit the amount of falling the thermometer will do, it will be hat, jacket and scarf weather. It will feel like the teens for much of the night with the temperature dropping through the 20s. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid-20s.
Martin Luther King Jr. Day will see a vast, expansive high pressure move in more. However, winds will remain strong from the north as the center of the high tries to fill itself in. Winds will be a bit weaker, between 15-20 mph, with gusts in the 30s. Staying inside won’t be a bad idea. Highs will be just above freezing, again feeling like the 20s.
Winds will quiet down Monday night, after bringing in clear skies and dry air. The combination of the two, plus the light wind, will promote radiational cooling, when the heat of the day escapes straight into space at night. The result will be evening temperatures falling through the 20s. Late in the overnight, the mainland will fall into the mid-teens.
That is 10 degrees below average — nothing entirely unusual, except for this winter. That would be our coldest low of the season and the first time we’ve been at least that much below average since Dec. 8.
Tuesday will have the same cold air as Monday, in the mid-30s. However, we’ll drop the winds, so the sunshine will try to make it feel warmer.
High pressure will then slowly shift offshore Wednesday and Thursday. This will flip winds from the north to south and slowly raise temperatures back up. Highs Wednesday will be spot-on seasonable, just around 40 degrees. Thursday and Friday will see a little kick-up on the temperatures, with mid- to upper 40s. This will come with plenty of sunshine. Both days will be great for outdoor work or exercise by January standards.
Our next shot of rain will come Saturday. This milder air should hang into next week.
