A winter storm warning will go into effect in parts of Ocean County with two more South Jersey counties under winter weather alerts for Sunday into Monday, too.
Mainland Ocean County will now be in a winter storm warning from 3 p.m. Sunday to 7 a.m. Monday. This is as opposed to the winter storm watch put in place on Saturday.
"Travel could be very difficult... While the precipitation will end before the Monday morning commute, hazardous conditions should still be occurring from the earlier
heavy wet snow and sleet," the NWS said in its warning.
In Long Beach Island, a winter weather advisory will go into effect for the same time. A winter storm advisory means that the potential for impacts will be less than a winter storm warning.
A Code Blue alert, intended to assist municipalities in protecting vulnerable citizens during cold weather by directing them to shelter, will …
Two new South Jersey counties have been added to winter weather alerts as well. Cumberland and Atlantic counties will go into a winter weather advisory as well. Like Ocean County, the timing will be from 3 p.m. on Sunday to 7 a.m. on Monday.
"Plan on difficult travel conditions," the NWS advisory said.
A winter storm warning means at least 5 inches of snow will be expected in a 12- or 24-hour period. An advisory would require 2 inches of snow.
Mainland Ocean County stands to receive the most snow from this system. In addition to western Atlantic and western Cumberland counties, a mix of rain and snow will start off the system on Sunday afternoon. Then, it will change to a wet snow during the evening. Warmer air will bring a change to sleet or even rain before ending Monday morning.
In the advisory areas, a mix of rain and snow Sunday afternoon will change to all rain for much of the evening and overnight hours. Rain may end as snow early on Monday morning.
Meteorologist Joe Martucci will be hosting a Facebook Live at 8 a.m. Monday to talk about the coastal storm as it wraps up in South Jersey.