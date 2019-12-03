With our two-day, two-part, coastal storm exiting stage right, the rest of the week will see plenty of sunshine.
Tuesday morning will start out with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will be around 30 on the mainland, so be prepared for areas of black ice if you head out the door. The shore should only have a morning low around 32, so maybe shaded spots will ice up, but it will not be widespread.
The departing low pressure, which will strengthen as it moves away, will generate a whipping northwest wind. Sustained winds will be 15-25 mph. Gusts will be in the 30s. This will not be enough to bring any issues, though.
As we go into the afternoon, sunshine will prevail. However, the strong northwest winds will not warm us up much. High temperatures will be in the low to mid-40s.
Tuesday evening will be in the 30s. Overnight Tuesday, we’ll see an increase in clouds as a weak system will move through. We should remain dry.
Wednesday will feature a good amount of clouds. We’ll be positioned between that weak system, which will have exited during the morning, and another whimpy system moving in. Again, no precipitation will be likely during the day.
Wednesday night will see that second system actually pass through. While whimpy, this will strengthen as it exits the coast. After midnight, a shower or two will be possible into the mid-morning Thursday. On the shore, any shower won’t be white. Lows will be in the mid-30s. However, nonaccumulating snow may mix in with the rain during this time. Lows here will be 30 to 32 degrees.
Sunshine should return fairly quickly Thursday. A strong, drying, west wind will blow. High pressure will move in from the deep South. Highs will be in the mid-40s, a little below average, where we have lived over the past five weeks.
Looking forward into the weekend, it’ll be all high pressure for us. It will move from the deep South and pass offshore Sunday.
As a result, we’ll have a partly sunny sky, at dimmest. Temperatures will stay in jacket territory throughout. Saturday will be the coldest of the three days (low 40s). Mornings will start out in the 20s, with near-30 degree readings along the shore.
Lastly, I appreciate all of the notes and messages on Facebook about the column over the past couple of days.
Do not worry, I was just away for the Thanksgiving holiday and this time, we went with an expanded half-page graphic. I’m ready to forecast as we go into the winter, and beyond!
