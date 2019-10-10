How much flood water does it take to carry away a car?

1 to 2 feet of water will carry away cars and SUVs. However, the impact from rushing water starts in water far shallower than that.
According to the National Weather Service, six inches of water will reach the bottom of most passenger cars. This can cause loss of control and possible stalling.
When you add another six inches on top of that and reach a foot, most vehicles will float, making driving impossible and a danger to your life. Once you have two feet of rushing water, it can carry away most vehicles, including larger ones such as SUVs and pick ups.
When you see flooded waters is always best to turn around. Turn around, don't drown.
