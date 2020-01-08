You are the owner of this article.
Weather Podcast:

Press of Atlantic City Meteorologist and New Jersey State Climatologist Dr. Dave Robinson recap the month of weather in South Jersey. The two talk where each month stands in the record books, plus cover a variety of seasonal topics.

PODCAST: The December 2019 South Jersey climate roundup, with the year in review

JOE MARTUCCI Press Meteorologist

The December 2019 South Jersey Climate Roundup and Year in Review

December was behaving itself, until the last ten days of the month brought a mild holiday treat to close out 2020 (1:04) according to New Jersey State Climatologist Dave Robinson and Meteorologist Joe Martucci. 

It was a very wet start to the month, but not much snow fell. Snow wound up well below average, but that's not unusual (3:05). Afterwards, Robinson explains why you don't need snow to fall for a White Christmas (4:50).

Once the month's weather review was wrapped up, Martucci and Robinson compare their notes on the Top 10 weather events of 2019 (9:39). Martucci and Robinson both have the very active tornado season in the 2 spot. Martucci then finished off the podcast by asking Robinson what he's most looking forward to in the climate world in the new decade (15:59). 

