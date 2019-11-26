The high school football season draws to a close this week for nearly all teams with a Thanksgiving rivalry contest. These games are often the most important game a team will play all season. In some cases, the rivalry dates back nearly 100 years. For many fans, this might be the only game they attend all season. Alumni home for the holiday come to watch their team play. What follows is a preview of this week’s games:
Oakcrest (3-6) at Absegami (4-5)
6 p.m. Wednesday
Rivalry: Absegami leads 24-18
2018 result: Absegami 21, Oakcrest 6
Why this game is important: These schools are both members of the Greater Egg Harbor School District. The winner receives the Joe Mohr Trophy. The late Mohr was the long-time athletic director of Oakcrest and was athletic director of the now defunct Egg Harbor City High School.
Inside the game: Absegami has won four of its last five games. The Braves feature quarterback Ray Weed, who has rushed for 770 yards and 10 touchdowns and thrown for 1,069 yards and eight touchdowns. Braves wide receiver Jordan Marcucci has 28 catches for 557 yards. Oakcrest freshman quarterback Joel Thompson threw for 177 yards in a 17-0 win over Deptford on Nov. 7. Senior linebacker Nysere Dunlap leads the Falcons defense with 66 tackles, 16 for losses.
Schalick (1-8) at Cumberland Regional (0-8)
6 p.m. Wednesday
Rivalry: Schalick 12-5
2018 result: Schalick 49, Cumberland 7
Why is game is special: This contest has become a night-before-Thanksgiving tradition for both schools.
Inside the game: These two teams have struggled this season, but Wednesday’s game is expected to be a competitive contest and give both schools momentum toward next season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.