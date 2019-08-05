Friday, Sept. 13
Atlantic City at Vineland
Your Morning Kickstart is delivered to your inbox 7 a.m. daily. Make sure you don’t miss out on the latest in news, entertainment, weather, and sports.
SUBSCRIBE HERE
Mainland at Absegami
Egg Harbor Twp. at Ocean City
St. Joseph at Millville
Bridgeton at Oakcrest
Wildwood at Middle Twp.
Seneca at Cumberland
St. Augustine at Lenape
Hammonton at Timber Creek
Eastern at Holy Spirit
Riverside at Lower Cape May
Saturday, Sept. 14
Buena at Haddon Twp.
Camden at Cedar Creek, noon