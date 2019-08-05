Ocean City St. Augustine Football (copy)

Ocean City's Kevin King runs in the first quarter, as Ocean City High School plays St. Augustine, at Ocean City, Friday, Sept. 28, 2018. VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press of Atlantic City

Friday, Sept. 13

Atlantic City at Vineland

Mainland at Absegami 

Egg Harbor Twp. at Ocean City

St. Joseph at Millville

Bridgeton at Oakcrest

Wildwood at Middle Twp.

Seneca at Cumberland 

St. Augustine at Lenape 

Hammonton at Timber Creek

Eastern at Holy Spirit 

Riverside at Lower Cape May

Saturday, Sept. 14

Buena at Haddon Twp.

Camden at Cedar Creek, noon

