Mainland High School

Mainland takes the field as they face Egg Harbor Township High School for the Thanksgiving game, in Linwood, in the Thanksgiving game, Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

Friday, Oct. 18

Cedar Creek at Oakcrest

Bridgeton at Millville

Triton at Ocean City

Mainland at Middle Twp.

St. Augustine at Holy Spirit

Hammonton at Winslow Twp.

Rancocas Valley at Vineland

Moorestown at Absegami

St. Joseph at West Deptford

Atlantic City at Deptford

Buena at Clayton

Saturday, Oct. 19

Egg Harbor Twp. at Cherry Hill East

Wildwood at Lower Cape May

