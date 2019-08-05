Friday, Oct. 18
Cedar Creek at Oakcrest
Bridgeton at Millville
Triton at Ocean City
Mainland at Middle Twp.
St. Augustine at Holy Spirit
Hammonton at Winslow Twp.
Rancocas Valley at Vineland
Moorestown at Absegami
St. Joseph at West Deptford
Atlantic City at Deptford
Buena at Clayton
Saturday, Oct. 19
Egg Harbor Twp. at Cherry Hill East
Wildwood at Lower Cape May