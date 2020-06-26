Saturday and Sunday will bring a pair of 90-degree days to much of the mainland, making it a great day to seek relief at the pool or beach. In terms of rain, Saturday will be a feast-or-famine scenario, while a few pop-up storms are expected Sunday afternoon and night.

We’ll kick off Saturday with a mix of sun and clouds. The dew points will be fairly low to start, however, they will be on the climb as a west-southwest winds pulls in soupy air from the Southern Plains.

Temperatures will go into the 80s pretty quickly during the morning as that wind picks up, sustained 15 to 20-mph with gusts to around 30.

High temperatures will sit right around 90 for much of the mainland, save right along the bays, where it will be in the mid- to upper 80s. The shore will be in the low to mid-80s. Besides a little sand blowing around, it will be a nice beach day, with warm water and a low risk of rip currents.

Given the sunshine and high heat, the atmosphere will be primed for strong to severe storms. However, we’ll need to see a storm first. A system will pass through eastern Canada and try to bring a line of storms in. With the sea breeze low, I don’t buy it. However, keep it in the back of your mind.

Saturday night should be dry. It’ll be a balmy, sticky night. Temperatures will stay in the 80s for much of the evening, sliding into the 70s overnight. Morning lows will be in the low 70s, about 10 degrees above average.

Sunday will feature a mix of sun and clouds. It’ll be more comfortable than Saturday. Highs will again be around 90 inland, and the shore will be at or just above 85. However, it will feel like the mid-90s with the heat index. Stay cool however you can.

I only expect rogue, isolated storms to move about. Any storm can bring a quick half inch if you will be under it, though.

Isolated storms will remain in the picture Sunday night, as a cold front pushes through overnight. We do need the rain, so it will be welcome, with no severe weather expected. Morning lows will be at or just above 70 degrees, sticky yet again.

Monday will be a more seasonable day. While the front will be offshore, keeping us dry, the low-pressure system will meander about New England. That will keep us a bit cooler. Highs look to be 80 to 85.

Finally, if you’re online, your photo can be the main background image for my July weather videos. I’m looking for the best horizontal (landscape) photo that just screams summer. Photos should be taken during the daytime, with no sunrises or sunsets. The winner will be announced on July 1. Thanks for the shots!