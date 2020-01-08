Harvey Weinstein's lawyers asked the judge in his New York City rape case to step aside Wednesday, a day after he threatened to jail the disgraced movie mogul for texting in the courtroom.
Weinstein’s lawyers sent a letter to Judge James Burke saying his comments Tuesday raised questions about his impartiality. Burke has not ruled on the request.
Burke admonished Weinstein as jury selection was getting underway, asking: “Is this really the way you want to end up in jail for the rest of your life, by texting in violation of an order? Is it?”
Burke cut off Weinstein before he could answer. Weinstein's lawyers said in their letter Wednesday that the film producer, who's been seen clutching an iPhone, was using it before court was in session.
Lizzo, Eilish, Aerosmith to perform at Grammys: Billie Eilish and Lizzo, both nominated for the top four prizes at the Grammy Awards, are slated to perform at the live show later this month.
The Recording Academy announced Wednesday that couple Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton will hit the stage together at the Jan. 26 event, airing live on CBS from the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Aerosmith — to be named 2020 MusiCares Person of the Year days before the Grammys — will perform a medley of their hits during the awards show.
Alicia Keys will host for a second time.
'Ugly Betty' co-creator dies in Miami: Award-winning producer Silvio Horta, who was acclaimed for creating the hit series “Ugly Betty” with actress Salma Hayek, has died. He was 45.
The Miami-Dade County Medical Examiner said Wednesday that based on the investigation Horta died by suicide at a Miami hotel on Tuesday.
ABC to offer live staging of 'Young Frankenstein': ABC will follow up its successful live staging of “The Little Mermaid” with a live monster musical — “Young Frankenstein.”
The network said Wednesday it will air “Young Frankenstein Live!,” the stage version of Mel Brooks' 1974 film classic. The cast and air date were not revealed.
The 93-year-old Brooks will be involved in the new TV staging.
ABC sets 'Modern Family' finale for April 8: The ABC comedy “Modern Family” will air its series finale after 11 seasons April 8, the network announced on Wednesday.
The series following the extended Pritchett-Dunphy clan was an immediate sensation upon its 2009 debut. It holds the record with “Frasier” of five consecutive Emmy Awards as television's best comedy.
Co-creators Steven Levitan and Christopher Lloyd have been with the series since its beginning, along with the ensemble cast.
Prior to the finale, ABC is presenting a fan-curated tribute March 11.
— Associated Press
