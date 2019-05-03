Oak Forest II is a premier 55+ manufactured home community located in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey. This community is conveniently located just minutes away from the Garden State Parkway, Atlantic City Expressway, shopping, healthcare facilities, beaches, boardwalks, and everything the South Jersey shore offers.
Local to South Jersey, The Clayton Companies has been creating manufactured home communities for over thirty-three years. This trusted and award-winning developer has hired only the most qualified professionals to create Oak Forest II.
This premier community is made up of 92 Pine Grove Manufactured homes, the finest manufactured homes located in the Northeast region. Each lot is accompanied by a concrete driveway, landscaping package, irrigation system, central air conditioning, and an 8’ by 12’ shed. Included in the monthly lot rent are real estate taxes, municipal service fee, trash removal, municipal sewer, and street lighting. Along with each manufactured home is a one year limited full home warranty and a ten-year structural warranty.
The wide variety of floor plans and sizes will make anyone feel like home in this newly designed 55+ community. Each manufactured home is customized to complement the size of the lot with curb appeal, industry-leading interior innovation, and quality craftsmanship from the moment a deposit is taken until the keys are handed over.
These reasonably priced manufactured homes allow owners to choose between sixty innovative floor plans with various options for 2 and 3-bedroom models. Prices in this community start at $134,900 with home styles ranging in size from 1,100 square feet up to 1,750 square feet of living space.
For more information about available lots, customized home layouts, or about the community, please contact Oak Forest II at (609) 904-2194, online at oakforest2.com or at 6024 English Creek Ave. Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey.