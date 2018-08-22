ATLANTIC CITY — Reliance Medical Group will open a pediatric office next month at its adult medicine site on Ventnor Avenue in response to the announced closing of Brighton Pediatrics’ city location.
Dr. Jon Regis, Reliance president and CEO, said the health network will start offering pediatric heath care at the beginning of September to provide an option for children, many of whom are on the state’s Medicaid insurance plans, who may be displaced after the closing of Brighton.
“We know the community very well,” Regis said, referring to Reliance’s early beginnings and prior pediatric services in the city. “This is just what we do, who we are. We have a responsibility to families, and it’s always been our legacy to come into the city to close the gaps in care.”
Dr. Dana Sless announced last week that after more than 40 years of providing pediatric health care in Atlantic City, 15 years under her ownership, Brighton’s doors would officially close Aug. 31. A second location in Egg Harbor Township remains open with extended days and hours.
The closing, she said, comes as a result of an ongoing legal dispute with the state Department of Health on how regulations are applied for the federal Vaccines for Children program. Sless was unable to provide the vaccines to her Medicaid patients and therefore suffered a loss in other revenue.
After hearing about the official closing date, Regis said he recognized a pressing situation for children in the Atlantic City area who are unable to travel to farther provider locations but need necessary vaccines to attend school in two weeks.
Flu season is also on the horizon, he said, underscoring an urgent need for continued pediatric care in the city.
The medical group originally had pediatric offices in Atlantic City up until four or five years ago, Regis said.
Vince Papaccio, Reliance executive vice president and chief operating officer, said the health provider was already looking to expand its pediatric services before Brighton’s closing announcement, which gave them a reason to bring back an office in Atlantic City.
“This is an independent community practice stepping up to the plate,” said Pappaccio, who earlier this summer created Community Healthcare Partners, a health care collaborative organization this summer made up of independent health, pharmacy and insurance providers with a goal to improve care on the island.
Sless said a majority of Brighton’s Atlantic City families plan to transfer to her Egg Harbor Township location, and will get transportation assistance.
She maintained that she has still not found any other practice that meets the standards of care she requires for her patients, but will provide a list of other practices to families who cannot attend the mainland office.
Vaccines for Children vaccines will not be available at the new Reliance location for at least another couple months until proper state approval, Regis said, but qualified patients will be transported to other nearby Reliance pediatric offices to get vaccinations.
The coming Atlantic City Reliance pediatrician’s office, which will include waiting and clinical areas as well as three exam rooms, joins the women’s health and adult medicine location at 4401 Ventnor Ave. The health provider will start scheduling appointments around Aug. 29 and will be open to see patients starting in early September.
Reliance, a 33-year-old private medical provider with about 30 locations throughout Atlantic, Camden, Mercer, Monmouth and Ocean counties, has pediatric offices in Northfield and Pleasantville.
Other outpatient pediatric provider locations within Atlantic City include Southern Jersey Family Medical Centers and the William L. Gormley AtlantiCare HealthPlex.