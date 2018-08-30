BRIDGETON — In a designated, separate area within Inspira Health Center’s emergency department, new private rooms carefully designed for patients coming in with behavioral heath emergencies will help the community improve access to specialized health care, hospital and city leaders said.
Inspira expanded and renovated its emergency department at the Bridgeton health center in a $2.5 million project with several goals, one of which is provide a more focused attention on behavioral and mental health services in a region that already suffers from a professional shortage.
“Inspira is investing in this population, making sure the needs of psychiatric patients are met with integrated care in a hospital setting,” said Sarah Seabrook-de Jong, director of psychiatry services for Inspira Health Network.
Many areas of New Jersey have minimal mental health providers, data shows, as demand for behavioral health services grows.
In Cumberland County, there was only one mental health professional for every 1,190 residents—one of the largest gaps in the state, according to the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation's 2018 County Health Rankings and Roadmaps.
In the recently finished renovation and 8,900-square-foot expansion of the emergency department, more behavioral health crisis patient rooms and beds will help respond to the increase in needed services from community members, hospital experts said.
Seabrook-de Jong said over the years, she has seen a growth of mental health needs in the community, especially among school-aged children and young adults struggling with anxiety and stress.
Addressing the root causes of those mental health issues, as well as providing more education on behavioral and mental health intervention, can help prevent people from ever getting to a point where they need emergency care.
“One in five people will experience mental health symptoms per year. That’s an enormous portion of the population,” Seabrook-de Jong said. “There are not a lot of behavioral health providers anywhere, so we’re really trying to create a pathway to promote access.”
The crisis unit is outfitted with a new nursing station and five patient rooms, all of which were designed with careful consideration and specific features that keeps the patient and staff safe, said Dr. Matt Warner, chairman of Emergency Medicine for Inspira Health Network.
Bathrooms in the crisis until are also configured to limit the ways in which a patient might purposefully or accidentally hurt or injure themselves, especially for patients experiencing suicidal thoughts or who have attempted suicide, Warner said.
Inspira’s project also included a renovated acute medical services part of the emergency department, which is separate from the crisis unit, but easily accessible by doctors, nurses and staff from both parts.
Michael McLaughlin, chairman of Inspira Health Network’s Board, said people may think of the health center as a small, satellite emergency room when it in fact sees about 16,000 visits a year.
Bridgeton Mayor Albert Kelly said the expansion and renovation for health care services adds to the continuous growth of the city and services that can best serve its residents.
“We are recognizing that we need to continue to invest and improve access,” Seabrook-de Jong said. “It’s been very rewarding seeing the growth of departments so that we may be able to meet that need.”