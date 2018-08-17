ATLANTIC CITY – Free wellness events with Zumba, exercise and diet classes, body assessments, support groups and more will be offered this month as part of a new partnership between the city and AtlantiCare.
Get Healthy AC, a summer health and wellness initiative, aims to encourage community members to participate in activities and education that will improve their health.
“A healthy city is a happy and productive city,” said Mayor Frank Gilliam in a statement.
The series targets people who live in, work in or visit Atlantic City, and features outdoor fitness classes led by AtlantiCare LifeCenter Fitness instructors, educational events and health and wellness classes.
“We are pleased to partner with Mayor Gilliam to offer opportunities for our community to literally take steps to get healthy,” said Lori Herndon, AtlantiCare president and CEO, in a statement.
Zumba classes take place at noon on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays on the Atlantic City Boardwalk outside Tropicana Casino and Resort.
On Monday, there will be body composition assessments from 10 a.m. to noon, and a “Beyond Diet and Exercise” class from noon to 1 p.m., both located at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, 1925 Pacific Avenue.
People can attend a diabetes support group Tuesday from 1 to 2 p.m. at the William L. Gormley AtlantiCare HealthPlex, 1401 Atlantic Avenue. Also at the HealthPlex that day will be the “Be Your Own Healthy Chef” cooking demonstration at 2:15 p.m.
For more information, call 888-569-1000 or see atlanticare.org