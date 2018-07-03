The population swells by thousands during summertime at the Jersey Shore as visitors arrive in town and seasonal residents return to their vacation homes, which means South Jersey health providers see an influx of patients with summer illnesses and injuries.
Dr. Rajinder Chugh, medical director of AtlantiCare's Urgent Care network, said it's always best to be prepared for any medical emergency or complication, especially when far away from home.
Chugh said people don't often realize that things like minor injuries, bruises, cuts and lacerations that need stitches; joint injuries; sprains; dislocated fingers; back injuries; muscle spasms; sun poisoning; and poison ivy can be treated at a nearby urgent care instead of a hospital emergency room.
Other conditions, like complications from a chronic illness, heat stroke and allergic reactions may require emergency medical attention, so visitors may wind up at a local hospital.
Whatever the case may be, Chugh gives tips and reminders for people on how to best take care of themselves, family and friends while on vacation.