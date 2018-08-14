A 74-year-old man in Hunterdon County became New Jersey’s first human case of West Nile virus infection this year, state health officials said Friday.
Disease cases from mosquito, tick and flea bites have tripled in the United States from 2004 to 2016, from 27,388 to 96,075, according to federal reports. Cases of West Nile infection from a mosquito bite remain rare, but for the small number of people who become severely ill, it can come as a shock.
Dan Lash, 58, of Hammonton, had been doing outside work on his house last summer when he started to experience extreme fatigue, shaking and weakness. After being admitted to the hospital, he rapidly declined into partial paralysis and was put on life-support services.
The culprit? West Nile encephalitis.
“It is rare that it progresses to the point when someone is in the hospital for West Nile encephalitis,” said Dr. Manish Trivedi, division director of infectious disease at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center. “Many people who get exposed are asymptomatic.”
Trivedi always keeps West Nile in the back of his mind when seeing patients. He studied under a doctor in Long Island who was among the experts involved in treating the first recorded human cases of West Nile in the United States in 1999.
New Jersey mosquito control units regularly test pools of water in every county for diseases such as West Nile, which mosquitoes get when they feed on infected birds. The virus has been found in samples of water in 20 counties so far this year, state health officials said.
Lash was one of eight people with reported cases of West Nile in 2017, according to the state Department of Health. Only about one in 150 infected people develops serious or fatal illness, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The degree of illness in the other cases is unknown, but they could have involved mild symptoms that occur in about 20 percent of cases, such as headaches, back pain, loss of appetite, body aches and fever, Trivedi said. Many people recover on their own within about 10 days, he said.
People who are more at risk of developing symptoms and neurological complications are older residents, people with compromised immune systems and those with co-morbidities such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes and kidney disease.
Lash said doctors surmised he might have contracted Lyme disease just prior to coming in contact with West Nile, which could have made him more susceptible.
The retired Atlantic City police detective lost the ability to walk, speak and eat, and has spent the past year in rehabilitation to regain strength and mobility.
Lash and his wife, Mary, said they've learned a lot about West Nile and related illnesses, including the best ways to protect themselves and others. They've joined social media groups made up of other survivors of the virus.
"You never think this is going to happen to you," Lash said. "People need to know that this happens, and not always just to older, sicker people."