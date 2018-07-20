The spotted lanternfly, an Asian pest that attacks grapevines, fruit trees and other nursery…

TICK RESOURCES

Unusual ticks detected in wildlife should be immediately reported to the New Jersey Division of Fish and Wildlife, Office of Fish and Wildlife Health and Forensics at 908-637-4173, ext. 120.

People with questions about tickborne illness in humans can contact their local health department or the New Jersey Department of Health at 609-826-5964.

More resources and information can be found at county mosquito control offices.

For more information about Monmouth County's Tick-borne Diseases Program, see visitmonmouth.com/page.aspx?ID=2859.