They're tiny and often go undetected until they become a problem, when they bite humans and animals and infect them with bacterial diseases.
Ticks make themselves known in New Jersey mainly in the summer and fall. As cases of insect-related diseases have grown significantly in the United States in the past decade, local researchers and scientists are working together to improve public safety.
“Surveillance has been improving over the years, and a lot of work is being done, which is promising,” said Andrea Egizi, research scientist at Monmouth County’s Division of Mosquito Control Tick-borne Diseases Program. “We look at the trends of disease over time and hope it helps physicians and others know what to look for.”
New reports from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevented showed disease cases in humans from mosquitoes, ticks and fleas have increased over the years, growing from more than 27,000 in 2014 to 96,075 in 2016.
While they make appearances in almost every part of the country, ticks are heavily concentrated in the Northeast and upper Midwest regions of the United Sates. Ticks native to New Jersey carry diseases such as Lyme, anaplasmosis, babesiosis, ehrlichiosis, powassan and rickettsioses.
The majority of tick-borne illnesses involve Lyme disease, which has accounted for 1,199 cases so far this year, according to the state Department of Health. Other diseases like babesiosis, caused by parasites, and anaplasmosis, which mimics the flu, are also racking up case counts.
Dr. Tina Tan, epidemiologist with the state Department of Health, said the state works with county departments and Rutgers University's Center for Vector Biology to determine the scope of disease and illness among the tick population and how that could impact humans.
Robert Jordan, research scientist at Monmouth County's Tick-borne Diseases Program, said scientists collect ticks to be tested at 19 sites throughout the county, and identify and test ticks submitted to the program by the public.
When something new or concerning is found in the field, state officials notify health care providers to increase surveillance, monitoring and awareness among patients.
The New Jersey Department of Agriculture announced in May that the more exotic Longhorned tick was found in Middlesex, Hunterdon and Union counties earlier this year.
Testing confirmed that no pathogens have been detected in these ticks, but they are known carriers of disease in other countries, state officials said.
Mosquito and tick experts say what people should be most concerned about this time of year are the common species like blacklegged and lone star ticks, which are known to carry diseases like Lyme. An indicator of the disease is a rash or “bull’s-eye” at the site of a tick bite.
While most tick-born disease cases can be successfully treated, the medical community has become more aware of the longer-lasting effects of Lyme disease, which can be chronic and include joint pain, nerve pain, inflammation, fatigue and loss of muscle tone.
The good thing is that tick bites and illness can be prevented, said Doug Abdilo, superintendent of the Atlantic County Office of Mosquito Control.
“It may not be that big a deal for people who live in developments, but for people in rural sections or with several acres of property, they can set up a perimeter around property with wood mulch and make sure their lawns are well manicured and cut pretty low,” he said.
Homeowners can also apply chemical barrier treatments around their properties to decrease the presence of ticks and make sure pets have flea and tick collars that can protect not only the animals from getting bit, but reduce the possibility of ticks coming into homes on pets, Abdilo said.
Personal protection, like using repellant, treating clothing with permethrin sprays and doing regular tick checks on the body at the end of the day can decrease someone’s chances of getting bit or contracting a disease.
When removing a tick, experts say to use tweezers or tools that can grab onto the head closest to the skin to slowly pull the insect upward and out, and clean the area afterward to avoid infection.
With the increase in recorded cases, Abdilo and other tick and mosquito experts said they’ve noticed more people becoming aware of the dangers of tick-borne illnesses and seeking help on how to protect themselves.
“People are probably seeing more ticks than they ever have before,” he said, “because the case to me is that we’re getting more calls from people every day about ticks.”