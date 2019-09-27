Wells Fargo named its third CEO in as many years as it attempts to move on from a series of scandals.
The bank said Friday that Charles Scharf, chief executive of the Bank of New York Mellon, will take over for C. Allen Parker, who has led Wells Fargo since March.
Parker will remain in place until Scharf joins the bank Oct. 21.
Wells Fargo has been trying to recover from scandals starting in 2016 when it admitted its employees opened millions of fake checking accounts to meet sales goals.
Nevada casinos report strong month of winnings in August: Nevada casinos reported a strong month of house winnings in August, up 4.3% compared with the same month a year ago, state regulators said Friday.
It was the third straight monthly increase statewide in the year-to-year comparison, after five months of decreases, Nevada Gaming Control Board analyst Michael Lawton said.
However, the $952 million in casino “gaming win” was down from $1.02 billion in July.
The state took in $50 million in taxes, called percentage fees, on the August 2019 figures. That was up 6.9% from a year ago.
Fiat Chrysler to pay $40 million fine: Fiat Chrysler is paying $40 million to settle with U.S. securities regulators who say the automaker misled investors by overstating its monthly sales numbers over a five-year period.
The Italian-American company inflated sales by paying dealers to report fake numbers from 2012 to 2016, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission alleged in a complaint.
— Associated Press
