Detroit Lions running back Wes Hills (36) celebrates his touchdown against Tampa Bay Buccaneers during an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (AP Images/Rick Osentoski)

6-1/205 

Hills, a 2013 Wildwood High School graduate, is on the Detroit Lions. 

