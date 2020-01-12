Captain Wesley Starn, former CEO of Starn's Markets, dies at 82: A member of the Starn family that owned supermarkets across South Jersey, Wes conquered land, sea and air as a paratrooper, pilot, motorcycle enthusiast, unicycle hobbyist, hunter, rescue diver and boat captain.
Van Drew rival Richter not backing down over Trump comments: “Many people, friends and foes, have suggested I get out of this race and run for something else or somewhere else,” David Richter said Saturday. “But those people underestimate my determination and willingness to fight for the people I want to serve in Congress.”
Pinelands, Chartertech schools to pilot statewide LGBTQ curriculum: The state’s new LGBTQ Inclusive Curriculum law requires school boards to include instruction and adopt instructional materials that portray the political, economic and social contributions of LGBTQ individuals across all content areas for middle and high school students by next school year.
Somers Point gym owner raises omphalocele awareness with burpee marathon: Gena Laielli attempted to make history Saturday by breaking the Guinness record for most chest-to-floor burpees in 12 hours during a marathon session at her Laurel Drive gym, Gen Fitness.
Hayden Horsey pins twice, Oakcrest sweeps tri-meet; Vineland earns first win of season: Horsey pinned both of his opponents in 120-pound bouts to lead the Oakcrest High School wrestling team to a tri-meet sweep against Vineland and St. Joseph, and Vineland edged St. Joseph 30-27.
