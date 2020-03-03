The upset bid of the 13th-seeded Panthers fell just short in this South Jersey Group II first round game.
Matt Marino scored 20 for Middle, which finished the season 12-15.
Brandon Ratcliffe scored 20 for fourth-seeded West Deptford, which will host 12th-seeded Pleasantville in Thursday’s quarterfinal.
Middle Township 14 12 15 12 – 53
West Deptford 23 3 17 13 – 56
MT – Harris 13, Marino 20, Camacho 8, Sapp 12
WD – Iraldi 19, Ratcliffe 20, Baggi 7, Wilson 10,
