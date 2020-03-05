Isa Baker-Toombs sank six 3-pointers and scored 26, but it was not enough for the 12th-seeded Greyhounds to win this South Jersey Group II quarterfinal.
Marquisse Mcloughlin scored 25, and Elijah Jones added 22 for Pleasantville, which finishes the season 14-13.
M.J. Iraldi scored 37 and grabbed 14 rebounds four No. seed West Deptford.
Pleasantville 18 22 17 33 – 90
West Deptford 25 19 20 29 – 93
PV – Jones 22, Rosado 6, Mcloughlin 25, Gonzalez 7, Baker-Toombs 26, Sanchez 4
WD – Iraldi 37, Ratcliffe 29, Baggi 20, McKeown 3, Cranmer 4
