Isa Baker-Toombs sank six 3-pointers and scored 26, but it was not enough for the 12th-seeded Greyhounds to win this South Jersey Group II quarterfinal.

Marquisse Mcloughlin scored 25, and Elijah Jones added 22 for Pleasantville, which finishes the season 14-13.

M.J. Iraldi scored 37 and grabbed 14 rebounds four No. seed West Deptford.

Pleasantville 18 22 17 33 – 90

West Deptford 25 19 20 29 – 93

PV – Jones 22, Rosado 6, Mcloughlin 25, Gonzalez 7, Baker-Toombs 26, Sanchez 4

WD – Iraldi 37, Ratcliffe 29, Baggi 20, McKeown 3, Cranmer 4

