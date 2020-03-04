Gannon Brady scored 19 but sixth-seeded Ocean City lost in this South Jersey Group III quarterfinal.
Ocean City finished the season 17-10. Third-seeded Wesampton Tech will play at second-seeded Timber Creek in Friday’s semifinal.
Ocean City 15 12 9 10 – 46
Westampton Tech 20 6 13 18 – 57
OC – Brady 19, Finnegan 12, Hoag 8, Rhodes 7, Rauner 2
WT – Myrick 23, Gaykes 6, Anderson 17, Lewis 5, Guillouette 2, Peeples 4
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.