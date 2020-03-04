Gannon Brady scored 19 but sixth-seeded Ocean City lost in this South Jersey Group III quarterfinal.

Ocean City finished the season 17-10. Third-seeded Wesampton Tech will play at second-seeded Timber Creek in Friday’s semifinal.

Ocean City 15 12 9 10 – 46

Westampton Tech 20 6 13 18 – 57

OC – Brady 19, Finnegan 12, Hoag 8, Rhodes 7, Rauner 2

WT – Myrick 23, Gaykes 6, Anderson 17, Lewis 5, Guillouette 2, Peeples 4

