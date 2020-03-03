Ryan Skeie led Pinelands Regional with 12 in this South Jersey Group III first round game.
Pinelands Regional 2 4 10 20 -36
Westampton Tech 5 13 16 25 – 59
PL – Kline 11, Barraeu 3, O’Rourke 10, Skeie 12
WT – Wade 1, Francis 4, Lewis 8, Anderson 12, Myrick 11, Gayles 2, Peeples 4, Guilloutte 12, Saydee 3, Walker 2
