Parking and bus shuttling is free and at select locations, including: Ocean City Municipal Airport, at 25th Street and Bay Ave., Soccer Field at Tennessee Ave., off Shelter Road, and the Ocean City Community Center, 1735 Simpson Ave.
Shuttles will drive to designated street ends on the bayside where the public can view the parade, as well as run to the Bayside Center. Services run until 10 p.m.
Parking restrictions begin at midnight July 12, and continue through midnight July 13, and will be strictly enforced at: both sides of Bay Avenue between 16th Street and 24th Street, the east side of Bay Avenue between 14th Street and 16th Street, and West 16th Street, West 17th Street and West 18th Street will have parking restrictions in place.