Call it a windy day.
It will do so after about 7 a.m., with the severe wind potential discussed earlier happening around 9 a.m. Then, from about 1 p.m. until the early evening, northwest gusts will be 30-40 mph, getting up to 45 mph at the shore. Sustained winds will be 15-25 mph.
Shelter garbage cans and any loose objects outside.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.