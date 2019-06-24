Consumables will be available for purchase, however you are allowed to bring backpacks, but keep in mind your possessions will be searched upon entry. Any container holding liquid must be factory-sealed or already empty upon entry. Bringing in filled containers runs the risk of having your stuff thrown away/dumped by security. Camel packs are allowed, but must be empty upon arrival. Go-pro, and small recording devices and are allowed in, but lens cameras are not.
Lockers are also available for purchase. You can pre-order them here: https://www.entertainmentlockers.com/warped-tour-atlantic-city-2019/