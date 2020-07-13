Every coach, player and umpire will have their temperature checked before each game. Anyone with a temperature of 100.4 or higher will be sent home. Players and coaches are required to wear masks in the dugout, but players don’t have to wear facial coverings on the field.
Masks are recommended for all fans, and social distancing will be enforced.
