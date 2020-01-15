Atlantic Cape faculty give back on day of service

Atlantic Cape Community College faculty members celebrated the life and legacy of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and participated in a day of service in his honor Friday. ‘Volunteer service is a powerful tool that unites us around a common purpose and builds strong communities. We are putting the core values of Atlantic Cape into action,’ said Lynette Ingram, chairwoman of The Diversity & Equity Committee. The Diversity & Equity Committee, a group of faculty members whose mission is to foster civic engagement, organized the activities. Atlantic Cape offered a variety of project options for volunteers, including assembling food baskets, sorting donations, organizing supplies, assisting with animal adoptions and serving lunch. The volunteer locations were the Community FoodBank of New Jersey and Habitat for Humanity ReStore, shown above, in Egg Harbor Township, the Pet Valu Adoption Event in Cape May Court House and Sister Jean’s Soup Kitchen and the Marie Adelaide Center in Atlantic City.