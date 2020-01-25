Executives representing Atlantic City's casinos have been very candid recently in their assessments of the city. For example, Hard Rock International Chairman and Seminole Gaming CEO Jim Allen has given multiple interviews where he has talked about the city being "disappointing" and local leaders lacking a sense of urgency to address long-standing problems. Allen's sentiments are similar to what other casino executives in town have said when given the opportunity.
A forum with the city's top casino executives is being hosted by the Greater Atlantic City Chamber at the end of the month, and the direction of the city will almost certainly be a topic of discussion. At last year's panel, several of the casino executives talked about the outside perception of the city and the negative attention it often draws as obstacles. All but one of the city's nine casino properties — a representative from Golden Nugget Atlantic City will not be present — will be represented at the event on Jan. 30 at the Sheraton Atlantic City Convention Center Hotel.
Scheduled to attend: Marcus Glover, COO and president of Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa; Ronald Baumann, regional president of Caesars Entertainment Corp.'s three Atlantic City properties; Joe Lupo, president of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City; Mark Giannantonio, president and CEO of Resorts Casino Hotel; Terry Glebocki, CEO of Ocean Casino Resort; and Steve Callender, president of the Casino Association of New Jersey and senior vice president of Eastern regional operations for Tropicana Atlantic City’s parent company, Eldorado Resorts.
Trump Plaza...still standing
Speaking of Small, Trump and casinos....the mayor had a phone conversation Friday with Carl Icahn, owner of the former Trump Plaza Hotel & Casino, about what can be done with the vacant building. Briefly, Small said the conversation "went well" and that he would provide more details next week about what was discussed.
The mayor said he wants the Plaza torn down, something Icahn supported years ago before a nasty political dispute over using public funds to demolish the building with Senate President Steve Sweeney, D-Cumberland, Gloucester, Salem, derailed the plan. Icahn, a billionaire Wall Street tycoon, wanted to use investment alternative tax funds from the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority to pay for the demo.
Sweeney who has close relationships with several members of the CRDA Board of Directors, the state agency that would have to approve releasing the IAT funds to Icahn.
Multiple sources have told The Press that there is almost no chance the CRDA board would vote to give the billionaire the millions of dollars he would need to demolish the Plaza.
Casino briefs
Golden Nugget is the first online casino operator in the United States to launch a video slot game developed around its own brand, according to a press release. Golden Nugget Atlantic City has consistently been ahead of other competitors when it comes to online gaming. The casino operator was the first to launch live dealer, followed by being the first to offer live games 24/7. Last year, the casino almost became the first gambling parlor in the country whose land-based revenue was matched by online revenue, highlighting how much internet gaming means to Golden Nugget's success.
MGM Springfield in Massachusetts was heralded as a game-changing resort when it opened in August 2018. A little more than a year later, sagging gaming revenue figures resulted in a change of leadership, as the property's top executives were shown the door. Could the struggles of New England casinos (Mohegan Sun and Foxwoods in Connecticut both had a tough December) be just another sign that there is an over-saturation of gaming options in the Northeast?
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.