2PM Arthur NHC Map

The 2 p.m. update on Tropical Storm Arthur. A tropical storm warning is in place for much of North Carolina. 

 National Hurricane Center

For the sixth year in a row, a named tropical system has formed in the Atlantic Hurricane Basin before the official start of the season June 1.

The good news is that South Jersey will receive no direct impact from this. However, in conjunction with a large, upper level low pressure system to our west, minor to moderate coastal flooding, winds, high seas, some rain and beach erosion will begin Monday night, and last into much of the week.

For those away from the bays and beaches, expect Monday night through Thursday to bring cool weather, with sun and shower. So, it will be a low impact event for those of you there.

To help you prepare for what's to come, as well as what lies ahead to Memorial Day Weekend, here's a breakdown of what you need to know.

