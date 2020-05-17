For the sixth year in a row, a named tropical system has formed in the Atlantic Hurricane Basin before the official start of the season June 1.
The good news is that South Jersey will receive no direct impact from this. However, in conjunction with a large, upper level low pressure system to our west, minor to moderate coastal flooding, winds, high seas, some rain and beach erosion will begin Monday night, and last into much of the week.
For those away from the bays and beaches, expect Monday night through Thursday to bring cool weather, with sun and shower. So, it will be a low impact event for those of you there.
To help you prepare for what's to come, as well as what lies ahead to Memorial Day Weekend, here's a breakdown of what you need to know.
Track of Arthur
Tropical Storm Arthur, as of Sunday afternoon, is expected to move northward and either make landfall or pass very close to the Outer Banks during the day Monday. From there, it will make a right turn off the Virginia coast Monday night and slowly head toward Bermuda, where it will be near Thursday.
Timing
This varies depending on the impacts. However, expect strong onshore winds to develop late Monday. The high surf, seas and coastal flooding may not end until late Thursday. Rain showers from the upper level low mentioned above should not exit until Saturday.
Coastal Flooding
Be prepared to move your cars and not drive through the flooded water. Spotty minor flood stage will begin with the Tuesday morning high tide. By the Tuesday evening high tide, widespread coastal flooding will be likely. This should be minor, borderline moderate, flood stage. Minor flood stage is the nuisance flooding we see many times a year. Moderate flood stage is when water inundation begins. Roads, more than just the "usual" ones, have water them and some roads can be closed for hours at a time.
Any high tide Wednesday or Thursday have the potential for coastal flooding. The exact details will still need to be worked out and there is some hope that the morning high tides just stay outside of flood stage. However, do anticipate more minor to borderline moderate flood stage for now.
Everyone in New Jersey can uses this tool to estimate street flooding.
Input the tide height above the mean higher high water (MHHW) value, using a website like the Stevens' Institute of Technology , and get an estimate of how much coastal flooding you will see during the high tide.
The Surging Seas Risk Finder by ClimateCentral, an independent organization in New Jersey researching and reporting the facts about climate change and its impact on the public, is meant to show the rising waters from climate change. However, it can also be used for specific coastal flooding events.
Cape May County residents can use a local flood mapper tool
Cape May County has an interactive web tool that allows you to see roughly what flooding will be like, down to street level, in the county.
The flood mapper tool allows you to visualize the coastal flooding event by clicking on the region of the county (North, Central and South) you are searching for, clicking on the tide height and moving about the map.
Current tide heights are listed for Ocean City, Sea Isle City and Cape May. However, to view what the flood will look like for a future flood event, the Mid Atlantic River Forecasting Center will help. Using the MARFC page, click on the tide forecast for Ocean City and/or Cape May. For Sea Isle City, you can extrapolate the flood stage forecast in one of the other two sites for there.
Out on the water
Fortunately, perhaps, this is all coming before the Memorial Day Weekend and the unofficial beginning on summer. Seas out in the Atlantic Ocean will be between 8 and 14 feet from Monday night, right on through Thursday night. The worst of the seas will come between Tuesday night and Thursday itself. Seas will be 5 to 8 feet Friday, diminishing more into the weekend. On the Delaware Bay, expect 3 to 5 foot waves between Monday night and Thursday.
Rough surf will be likely over the next several days as well. Expect minor beach erosion at the coasts as the persistent winds eat away at the shore.
Wind
Winds will fluctuate between east-northeast and east-southeast Monday and Friday. Wind damage will not be likely. Though what it lacks in intensity will be made up in the persistent duration of the winds. You'll want to secure lawn chairs or any loose objects.
At the shore, sustained winds will be 20 to 30 mph starting Monday night and ending Wednesday night. Gusts up to 40 mph will be likely at times. Usually, 45 mph is when you begin to see power outages and downed tree limbs.
On the mainland, expect it to be breezy. Sustained winds will be 15-25 mph, with gusts to 35 mph. For a state used to high wind events by now, this should be a breeze.
Rain
No flooding rains look likely. A rain shower will be likely at any point between Monday night and Saturday. However, most of this time will be dry. In fact, you'll even get sunshine at times.
The wettest points look to be Monday night, as Arthur makes its closest approach to the area. Even here, only the shore is guaranteed any rain. Tuesday and Wednesday have the best potential of being 100% dry, as high pressure tries to poke in from the north.
As the high pressure breaks down, Thursday through Saturday all can see showers. This exact amount will be dependent on the track of the upper level low pressure, as it will finally move through here. However, I do believe not washout will be likely.
Memorial Day Weekend
Expect plenty of time to enjoy the beach, boardwalk or the backyard, safely. Saturday will be the "wettest" day of the weekend. However, any rain will be brief. High pressure will then build in from Atlantic Canada, bringing plenty of sunshine and dry air.
Saturday will be the warmest day of the weekend, with 70s and a bit of humidity everywhere, even at the shore. The shores Sunday and Monday will be 65-70 degrees, with the mainland 70-75. Keep the sweatshirt nearby, at the very least, you'll need an extra layer at night. However, enjoy the rain free conditions in South Jersey.
