Changing a municipality’s form of government is intended to be possible, but not necessarily easy.

For the change-of-government referendum to be adopted, the number of yes votes cast must meet or exceed “30% of the number of persons voting in such municipality at the last preceding general election,” according to state law.

In the 2019 general election, 6,232 ballots were cast in Atlantic City. Based on that figure, the referendum would require a minimum of 1,869 yes votes to be approved.

