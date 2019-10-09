Coastal flooding will start with the Wednesday evening high tide. Minor flood stage will be expect for the Thursday morning and both Saturday high tide cycles.
Three rounds of moderate coastal flooding will be expected for the Thursday evening through Friday evening high tides. That is likely the first time that has occurred since March of 2018, notable for its four nor'easters during the month.
