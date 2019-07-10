Harper signed a 13-year, $330 million contract with the Phillies in the off-season.

He's on pace to hit 29 home runs and knock in a career-high 112 runs. Harper is also on pace to strikeout a career-high 189 times.

He's played well defensively and hustled - sometimes too much. Harper has been a thrown out on the base paths eight times this season - tied for the most in baseball.

“I’ve never seen a superstar play so hard,” Kapler said of Harper last month. “I’ve never seen a superstar give as much as he gives on a daily basis. It’s not just on the field; it’s in the clubhouse as well. Selfless. Obviously he wants to perform, but he’s looking out for his teammates all the time. I’m his biggest fan, and I think his teammates are as well.”

The problem is Harper has yet to deliver a signature moment for the Phillies

His grade? Let's call a C+ at this point.