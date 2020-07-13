Each team will have three pool-play games through July 16. Sixty sites will be used statewide based on location, placing teams into 32 regions.
Most regions will have two groups of four teams. After two pool-play games, the team with the best record from each group will play for the regional championship July 16. The lower seeds also play the third pool-play game.
Other regions are just four teams, and the team with the best record after three pool-play games wins the title.
The 32 regional champions advance to the single-elimination rounds July 21-30. There will be two brackets — North Jersey and South Jersey — with 16 teams each. The North and South winners will play for the state title.
All single-elimination games will be played at minor league parks, including Yogi Berra Stadium (New Jersey Jackals/Montclair State University), TD Bank Ballpark (Somerset Patriots), Skylands Park (Sussex County Miners) and FirstEnergy Park (Lakewood BlueClaws), with the championship game at 7 p.m. July 30 at Arm & Hammer Park (Trenton Thunder).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.