Three Cape-Atlantic League teams qualified for the Joe Hartmann Diamond Classic.
St. Augustine Prep (12-2) and Buena Regional (9-6) received the CAL’s automatic berths. Mainland Regional (8-2) received one of the Classics six at-large berths.
The 16-team Classic began it 1974. It features nearly all of South Jersey’s top teams. The single-elimination tournament is named after Hartmann, a long-time fixture on the South Jersey baseball scene.
The Classic will have a new format this spring. Sportswriters from South Jersey newspapers, including The Press, seeded the field from one to 16. First-round games will be played on the field of the higher seed.
Eastern Regional is the defending champion. In the past, first-round matchups were predetermined. For example, the CAL American representative would automatically play a Tri-County Conference representative.
Five CAL teams – 2017 St. Augustine, 2014 St. Augustine, 2011 Buena Regional, 2008 Sacred Heart and 1978 Millville - have won the Classic in the past.
What follows is this year’s schedule. First-round games must be played by May 8 (seeds in parentheses).