The threat for damaging winds will begin at 9 a.m. and last until about 6 p.m.
The risk for severe weather will be 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Within this time period, even more damaging winds, and the low but real potential of weak tornadoes will be present.
Rain will fall from around midnight Sunday until 7 to 9 a.m. Afterwards, expect just spotty showers, until any afternoon severe weather will come.
Coastal flooding in spots will be likely during the late morning to midday high tide.
