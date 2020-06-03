Damaging winds, power outages and swaying vechiles on bridges will be the main threat from this line of storms. Given that they are already traveling 70 mph, that alone always brings the potential for issues, without even counting in stronger winds that can mix down from above. There have been six reports of wind damage from these storms in Pennsylvania, as of 11:15 a.m. You can monitor Atlantic City Electric power outages here.
Small hail will threaten, but the damaging, large hail will be unlikely. Furthermore, a tornado is highly unlikely, but not ruled out.
Rain will be heavy. However, given that the heavy rain will only last for 15 to 30 minutes, and the ground has ample room to soak up rain, roadway flooding will be only very sporadic.
