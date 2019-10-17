76ers Media Day Basketball

Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid poses for a photograph during media day at the NBA basketball team's practice facility, Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, in Camden, NJ. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Embiid will play in 62 games and average 28.5 points, 14.7 rebounds and 4.9 assists.

That won’t be good enough for the NBA MVP, however.

That will go to Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers.

Embiid will get a consolation prize.

He will be the NBA Defensive Player of the Year.

“Joel is our crown jewel,” Brown said. “When he’s on the court, we are the best defensive team in the NBA by far.”

