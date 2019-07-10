Injuries, especially to the bullpen, have been costly.
The offense has yet to hit consistently. Philadelphia is 10th in the NL with 115 home runs.
But the biggest problem has been starting pitching. The Phillies because of injuries and poor performances are down to one reliable starter in Aaron Nola. Philadelphia has allowed 153 home runs - the most in the NL. Phillies starters have a 4.56 ERA, 10th in the NL.
"I don't want to pin our struggles and our adversity in the first half on any one area in particular," Kapler said. "I just don't think that would tell a complete story. However, I do think that the injuries that we've had in our bullpen have been impactful for us, and to some degree I believe that we've weathered the storm."