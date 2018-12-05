Over the weekend, President Trump announced that Wednesday would be recognized as a National Day of Mourning as dignitaries and family of the late President George H. W. Bush descend on Washington, D.C. for the State Funeral.

Your Morning Kickstart is delivered to your inbox 7 a.m. daily. Make sure you don’t miss out on the latest in news, entertainment, weather, and sports.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

For those outside the Beltway, that means – unless their absence would endanger national security or basic societal function – many federal workers have a holiday.

The U.S. Office of Personnel Management announced the impromptu federal holiday was called "to allow Federal employees to join their fellow citizens in remembering our 41st President of the United States."

Ocean City Native to play at President Bush's State Funeral An Ocean City native will be playing trombone at George H. W. Bush’s state funeral Wednesday…

The list includes post offices, which are are closed to "honor [the former President's] vast contributions to our country during his lifetime," the USPS said in a statement. Regular mail delivery and administrative services will be suspended Wednesday and will resume normal service on Thursday.

Also closed Wednesday are Social Security field offices – their online services are still up for those in a pinch – and passport centers. Some National Parks are closed or have limited access Wednesday, too. You can check your favorite here.