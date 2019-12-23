Exterior photos of the vacant Trump Plaza casino

Despite previous reports that 2018 would be the last year for the shuttered Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino, no demolition permits have been filed by the property’s owner, Icahn Enterprises.

The individual fates of the former Atlantic Club Casino Hotel, the former Trump Plaza Hotel & Casino and Showboat Hotel Atlantic City were all part of the narrative of 2019.

Colosseo Atlantic City Inc., a New York-based investment firm, purchased the Atlantic Club site in October. The buyer stated the former gambling parlor would be operated as a non-casino hotel.

Showboat owner Bart Blatstein was deemed suitable to seek a casino license by state regulators in March. Blatstein told the Casino Control Commission he intends to circumvent an existing deed restriction on the Showboat that prevents it from operating as a casino by constructing a gaming facility on an adjoining land parcel. Blatstein has not yet been approved by regulators for a casino license.

The Trump Plaza remains vacant at the center of the Boardwalk. Local officials continue to refer to billionaire hedge-fund manager Carl Icahn's property as an "eyesore" in the heart of the city. In January, Icahn purchased the deed to the property and terminated a complicated lease agreement signed by President Donald Trump in the early 1980s. The move effectively eliminated a sticking point that would complicate a sale of the property.

