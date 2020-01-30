In Wednesday's video forecasts, we were able to confirm that this storm will be mostly rain. At least 85 percent of this storm will be rain, and it should be completely rain at the coast.

More than likely, it'll be all rain inland, too. Temperatures will be in the 35-40 degree range at the start time. Even if snow did fall, the warm temperatures would mean snow would not stick, not even on grass. 

