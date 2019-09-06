Minor Coastal Flooding

In Cape May County 

Flooding begins along the Delaware Bay shoreline from Reeds Beach to North Cape May 

Flooding begins on the access roads to the NJ Route 47 bridge into Wildwood (including Rio Grande Avenue).

Flooding begins at the boat ramp in North Wildwood 

Flooding begins in the Haven Avenue Basin area of Ocean City (24th Street through 34th Street).

Flooding begins along Ocean Drive between Ocean City and Strathmere.

In Atlantic County

Flooding begins along Bay Avenue in Somers Point.

Flooding begins on the access roads to the 9th Street bridge into Ocean City.

Flooding begins at the most susceptible locations in West Atlantic City.

Flooding begins on the White Horse Pike in Atlantic City, along the back bays in Atlantic City and Ventnor, and on the Black Horse Pike in West Atlantic City.

In Cumberland County

Flooding begins in Gandys Beach and Money Island 

