WhAT ThEY’RE SAYING ABOUT ThE BUDGET “Gov. Murphy’s budget continues the Trenton trend of ripping off South Jersey. What we’re seeing are more tax hikes and spending increases that fall on the backs of hardworking families and businesses. Failing to rein in state government’s out-of-control spending will only lead to more New Jerseyans putting one foot out the door to greener pastures in more affordable states.” — State Sen. Michael Testa Jr., R-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic “More bipartisan work is needed on the budget because following the past of increasing spending by $5 billion and increasing taxes by $2 billion over the last three years without providing meaningful property tax relief is unacceptable for our middle class families and seniors. They are being taxed to death and deserve to be able to work, raise their children and retire in an affordable state.” — State Sen. Chris Brown, R-Atlantic “The governor sincerely believes the government is the answer for every problem in New Jersey. ... There is not one iota of any evidence he believes any reforms need to be made in government.” — Jon Bramnick, Assembly leader, R-Morris, Somerset, Union “As a former budget chair, a good, responsible budget supports the needs of New Jersey families, raises the working middle class and grows the economy. ... It’s time to pour over the details, pull it apart and put it back together again. As always, this will require our collaboration as equal branches of government.” — Assembly Majority Leader Lou Greenwald, D-Camden, Burlington “We applaud Gov. Murphy for proposing a $1.65 per pack (cigarette tax) increase that will encourage more New Jerseyans to quit smoking or never start. Not only would the tax directly reduce smoking rates, the increase would help direct much-needed funds to the state’s tobacco control program.” — Michael Seilback, national assistant vice president for state public policy of the American Lung Association “We support investments in NJ Transit and workforce development proposed today, and await more details on potential public health benefits savings. Unfortunately, this proposed budget continues along the well-worn path of more taxation and spending without truly addressing the structural issues that leave New Jersey with an ever-increasing mountain of debt. — New Jersey Business and Industry Association President and CEO Michele N. Siekerka “The record investment in K-12 schools will help New Jersey’s public schools maintain their status as the best in the nation. It shows that the governor understands that public education is an investment in our future that will pay off many times over.” Gov. Phil Murphy received a leng announcing over the weekend d — New Jersey Education Association President Marie Blistan, Vice President Sean M. Spiller and Secretary-Treasurer Steve Beatty “New Jersey’s two-year-old program of legal representation for people who are detained and facing deportation is already helping hundreds of families as they fight to stay together. While we are encouraged by Gov. Murphy’s ongoing commitment to this program, we call on our state to do more. ... The proposed funding of $3.1 million leaves too many of our neighbors to face the federal deportation machine alone.” — ACLU-NJ Senior Staff Attorney Farrin Anello
