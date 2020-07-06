Severe Threats

Flooded roadways, streams and creeks will be most likely with the thunderstorms. Storms will be slow to move and a quick inch or two inches of rain will cause tough traveling and potentially blocked roads

Numerous reports of hail have come in the Philadelphia area from early afternoon thunderstorms. While most have been under an inch, golf ball sized hail, similar to what occured in Upper Township last week, occurred in Levittown. 

