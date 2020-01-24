Generally, it will be between 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. along the Atlantic Ocean waters, laters in the Delaware Bay and back bays. 

Barnegat Inlet: 7:49 a.m.

Brigantine Inlet: 8:38 a.m.

Atlantic City: 7:39 a.m.

Pleasantville: 8:39 a.m.

Beesleys Point: 8:34 a.m.

Wildwood: 7:50 a.m.

East Point: 9:35 a.m. 

Tags

Load comments