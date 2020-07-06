After 3 p.m., storms, that can bring flooding and severe weather, will be likely. Storms will be scattered in coverage, classic "hit or miss" storms.
The potential for severe weather will wind down around 10 p.m. in the region, an hour before the watch expires. However, non-severe storms will be possible all throughout the night.
Not every location will see rain. However, everyone needs to have a plan for potential damaging winds, hail and roadway flooding throughout the afternoon and evening.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.