Storms pass between 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. Wednesday, earliest in places like Hammonton and latest along the shore. The High Resolution Rapid Refresh model has the best handle on the situation.
Other models, like the North American Model, have the thunderstorms 100 to 200 miles northwest of where the storms actually were. Meteorologist discretion is needed to determine which computer models are the best to use.
Most of South Jersey is likely to see the line of thunderstorms, which will last between 30 and 60 minutes long. The only exceptions will be along the Delaware Bayshore and Cape May County, south of Cape May Court House, which may just miss it to the south.
Thunderstorms likely flare up again after 5 p.m. However, most of the storms will stay to the west.
